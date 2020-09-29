Arsenal re-sign goalkeeper Fran Stenson
Arsenal have re-signed goalkeeper Fran Stenson following a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.
Stenson joined the Gunners from Manchester City in August 2019 but spent the whole of last season at Championship club Rovers.
She made nine appearances for Rovers and despite the short spell was voted the club’s Young Player of the Season.
Stenson said: “I’m so pleased to have committed my future to the club. I’ve always wanted to play for Arsenal, so it’s a dream come true. I’m so happy to cement my future here.“
She has played for England at youth level and will spend this season competing for her club shirt against fellow Arsenal keepers Manuela Zinsberger and Lydia Williams.
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro added the club are ‘privileged’ to have Stenson at the club.
He said: “This is a really important signing for us. We believe that Fran could be one of the best goalkeepers in England and for the national team.
"She’s an important part of our process going forward and it’s really exciting that a player of development and that level has committed herself to Arsenal. We’re privileged to be part of her development to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”