Arsenal player tests positive for Covid after travelling to Dubai with team-mates after London moved into tier 4
12:58pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Arsenal are understood to have requested a postponement of their WSL match against Aston Villa after a player tested positive for Covid following a Dubai holiday.
However, the unnamed player’s trip has been marred with controversy as they allegedly jetted off with two team-mates after London moved into tier 4 restrictions, which banned all but essential overseas travel.
Arsenal have conducted an internal review and ruled the trip was for business reasons, reports The Telegraph, which also claims players are ‘furious’ about the situation.
The positive case has meant that several other Gunners stars are now in isolation after coming into close contact with the player.