Arsenal legend Ian Wright hails Vivianne Miedema, saying we’re ‘lucky’ to watch her
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema has been making headlines for all the right reasons this season and club legend Ian Wright is a big fan.
Miedema has broken the record for the most Women’s Super League goals of all-time this season and added to her goal tally across all competitions last night scoring four in the Gunners’ Continental League Cup match against London City Lionesses.
Wright wrote on Twitter: “Every single goal Viv scores is a history making goal. We are lucky to watch her.”
And fans were quick to agree with Wright’s assessment.
One wrote: “She truly is a legend! 10 years from now I'd love to see her teaming up with you in an Arsenal all-star team.”
While another said: “What a privilege it is to call her a Gunner”
Another wrote: "Viv is absolute class. Another 4 goals tonight, she is different gravy"
Arsenal and Miedema will be back in WSL action this weekend as they take on Manchester United on Sunday.