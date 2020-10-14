Arsenal facing injury nightmare ahead of north London derby against Spurs

Roord will not be available for this weekend’s match
By Sarah Rendell
10:48am, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Arsenal are suffering an injury nightmare ahead of this weekend’s north London derby against Spurs.

Captain Kim Little has a hamstring injury but is due to be back in training later this week and could be in contention to play on Sunday.

While Jill Roord, who has scored six goals for the Gunners in the WSL this season, is recovering from a knee injury and won’t be back in training until after the upcoming international break.

Jordan Nobbs will not be available for this weekend after she picked up a hamstring injury, which explains her absence from Phil Neville’s national squad for the Germany game.

Lisa Evans is another player side-lined this weekend as she is rehabbing with a calf injury. 

Steph Catley hasn’t played for the Gunners since their 9-1 win over West Ham where she was taken off with a calf injury.  

New signing Fran Stenson has picked up a thumb injury and is being assessed by Arsenal’s medical team. And Noelle Maritz has sustained an impact injury.

Arsenal v Spurs will kick off on Sunday at 2.30pm and you can follow all the action live, here on NewsChain.

