Arsenal fans have hit out at the club’sown goal of failing to stream their Continental League Cup north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Other clubs are providing their own streams but Arsenal fans will have to make do with updates on the club’s websiteor highlights on Thursday.

The earlier Conti Cup match against Chelsea in October was not streamed either.

One fan tweeted: “Poor from you @arsenalwfceven chelsea are showing their game on their Facebook. At a time when the fans can't come and watch. Poor regards to the fans you say you miss.”

While another said: "So poor from the club. Clubs with much lesser resources are getting streams to their fans. It's an NLD, stream it, promote it, thats how you grow the game. In what century is 'giving updates’ enough?"

Another fan wrote: “Imagine getting all the media hype for women’s football weekend and then a few days later not showing live coverage of nld”

And one other wrote: “Mickey Mouse Cup then. If the game is not available to watch anywhere for fans, seriously what’s the point of it? Zero commercial sense. Zero value in this ‘competition’.”

After their match against Chelsea wasn’t streamed, Arsenal’s manager Joe Montemurro said this is something that needs to change.

He said: “All games should be shown, or streamed somehow. The more we have women’s football on television, the more we expose the great sport that it is.”