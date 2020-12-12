Arsenal defender Jen Beattie has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and how emotional she was after scoring for the Gunners just 72 hours later.

Beattie, 29, was diagnosed back in October after discovering a lump but still decided to play for Arsenal three days later against Brighton.

And when she netted for the first time in 12 months in a 5-0 victory, it was an extremely emotional moment for the Scot.

Beattie has continued to play since her diagnosis (PA)

"It’s hard not to get emotional," she said in an exclusive with The Telegraph when discussing the moment she scored.

"To score, given I’d just been diagnosed with breast cancer, it was just … the epitome of a team coming together. That celebration just sums up the way the girls have been, it’s strength in numbers – we’ve all been there for each other.

"When I knew pretty much the whole team had come to do the celebration I completely lost it in the middle though. Lia Walti knew I got upset, and she just gathered everyone to stay in for a little bit – it was just that protection.

"In that moment, I knew that everyone had my back. I think Leah Williamson was literally on my back, actually!"

Beattie had surgery to remove the lump and began radiotherapy this week, but is continuing to play for Arsenal.

The Scotland international is available to play against Manchester City this weekend in Joe Montemurro’s side’s crunch game.

And although many are shocked she is carrying on playing during such a difficult time, Beattie is looking at football as a coping mechanism.

"People will probably think, ‘How do you play?’ But for me it was a complete switch-off every time I was on the pitch," she added.

"We beat Tottenham 6-1 and I remember crying in the changing room afterwards because I knew that was the last game before self-isolation and ­surgery – training was definitely the best coping mechanism."

