Arsenal cruise past Everton with 4-0 thrashing
Arsenal beat Everton 4-0 in their last Women's Super League match of 2020 to go second before the winter break.
The Gunners were in control from the first minute and their pressure in the early stages paid off as Jordan Nobbs scored within four minutes.
It wasn't long before Arsenal doubled their lead as Jill Roord crossed a perfect ball to Caitlin Foord who slotted the ball past keeper Sandy MacIver.
Everton created chances through Hayley Raso and Nicoline Sørensen but were unable to convert.
The Toffees looked stronger in the second half as they built up a period of sustained pressure, but their momentum was halted when Arsenal put one good phase of attack together to score their third through player of the match Jen Beattie.
And just a few minutes later Beth Mead added their fourth with a superb strike that curled into the goal.
Everton’s Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah nearly grabbed a consolation for the visitors but her strike hit the crossbar.
The clubs play their next WSL fixtures on January 9/10.