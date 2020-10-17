Arsenal captain Kim Little has said the prospect of Alex Morgan making her debut for Tottenham in their north London derby tomorrow is not something she has ‘considered’.

She added she is very much focused on herself and her team as they head into the match top of the Women’s Super League table.

She told The Telegraph: “It’s [Morgan's debut] not something I’ve considered too much if I’m honest.

"We just prepare for the match and we aim to get the result regardless of whoever plays. But to have these players from America coming over which hasn’t really happened in past years is great for the game. It creates more exposure and visibility around the world, which can only be a good thing.”

Little also said women’s football needs more occasions like last year’s north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur stadium where over 38,000 fans attended.

She said: “To continue to move the game forward I think we need to see more occasions like that - obviously this year is a little bit different because there’s a lot more restrictions - but I think it’s definitely something the game should look at.

“Maybe do it more often, which is obviously hard to organise and put in place because of men’s fixtures, but it’s definitely do-able.”

Arsenal v Spurs will kick off tomorrow at 2.30pm and is available to watch on the FA Player and BT Sport 1.