Arsenal captain Kim Little available for Champions League quarter-final after recovering from injury
Arsenal’s captain Kim Little will be available to play in the club’s Champions League quarter-final after recovering from a foot injury.
She sustained the injury in February but has said lockdown has helped her rehab her foot and she will be able to take the field against Paris Saint-Germain this month.
"I had surgery in February and I've obviously been rehabbing most of the time during the pandemic, being away from the club," she said.
"I came back into pre-season ready to go with the team, so I've just been progressing my fitness and getting back to the team training, the football aspect and the contact. I'm in a good place and I'm ready to go.
"It's been great to be back in with the girls and to be training with more numbers and everyone fit. I'm looking forward to having that depth in the team now. I think it puts us in a much better place now for the start of the season and especially for the Champions League."
The quarters, semis and final of the Champions League will be played from August 21-30 in Spain.
The Gunners will face PSG on August 22 with a 7pm kick off time.
The other quarter-finals are Atletico Madrid V Barcelona, Glasgow City V Vfl Wolfsburg and Lyon V Bayern Munich.