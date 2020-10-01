Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro says this evening’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City will be a ‘good indicator’ of where his team is at.

The Gunners have had a good start to the season and are unbeaten so far, but Montemurro is aware of the threat City pose.

He said: "It's very, very important that we make a good account of the situation. As I've said many times, we're in every tournament to win it.

"It's obviously tricky with the scheduling but it is what it is and we need to make sure we're prepared for it. Ever since I've been here, with City alone, we've been quite competitive. We beat them twice last year and we unfortunately lost to them at the Academy Ground.

“They're a very good team and they've recruited very, very well again this year. It's going to be a really good indicator for us as to where we're at.”

He also confirmed that Lia Walti and Jennifer Beattie are available for tonight’s match, though injured keeper Steph Catley is not.

One player who is also available and will be keen to score after her screamer in the quarter-final is Jordan Nobbs. Montemurro says they have set her goals for this season.

He said: "The main one is just her effectiveness. We just want her to be more efficient and effective. Jordan is very energetic, she likes to be involved all the time but we've just set her some challenges to be involved where she can be really effective.

“She may take up positions sometimes where other players are in positions that can be more effective. It's a bit about her positioning, it's a bit about her effectiveness in creating space on the ball. That will give her the physical parameters to be a bit more efficient.”

Man City v Arsenal kicks off at 7.15pm this evening