Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro has heaped praise on Dutch midfielder Jill Roord by insisting she has ‘talent to burn’.

Roord, who is currently sidelined with an injury, has scored six goals in the Women’s Super League so far this season, both coming as a pair of hat-tricks.

Speaking about her talent, Montemurro said: "When we scout, they obviously need to have the qualities to step in now and do what they need to do, but also we're looking at where they can improve. Where can they be better? What are the areas that we feel could bring that next level of footballer within our style?

"Jill is the perfect example. She's got talent to burn, she can change games with the ball, but then there were areas we needed to work on too. We needed to work on her defensive positioning, we needed to work on her continuity, doing what she does consistently not just two weeks and go missing for two weeks. Can she do it in big-game occasions, in the big moments?

"These are the challenges they have. They've already got the base to be exceptional footballers but now that next step, that next big-stage step is where we challenge the players. Jill, even Viv [Miedema] and Beth Mead, are in a young bracket and we want to challenge them to get to the next level."

Roord is expected to return for the Gunners in the next few weeks.

Arsenal’s next game comes in the Continental League Cup against London City Lionesses on Wednesday, November 4.