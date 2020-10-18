Arsenal brush aside Spurs 6-1 as Vivianne Miedema makes WSL history
Arsenal ran out easy winners in the north London derby over Tottenham Hotspur.
Star forward Vivianne Miedema made history before ten minutes had passed in the match as she broke the record for the all-time WSL goal-scorer bagging her 50th goal in 50 matches.
But Miedema wasn't satisfied with just one as she secured a hat-trick before half time.
A worldie strike from Katie McCabe from a free kick and a skilful play from Caitlin Foord saw the hosts head into the break 5-0 up.
Spurs started the second half well and earned themselves a penalty after McCabe fouled Lucia Leon. Rianna Dean took the kick but Arsenal's keeper Manuela Zinsberger made a terrific save to keep them out.
Foord then had a chance to score Gunners' sixth but Spencer remained composed and saved well. But just a few minutes later the Australian international added another for the hosts after a superb break from Beth Mead.
Leon clawed back a consolation goal for Spurs after a strike from a corner cross saw Zinsberger unable to stop the score.
Arsenal then ran down the clock to secure three points to remain top of the WSL table.