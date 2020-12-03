Arsenal announce 900 fans to attend Meadow Park this weekend
14:57pm, Thu 03 Dec 2020
Arsenal are the latest Women’s Super League club to announce the return of fans to their stadium.
The Gunners are releasing 900 tickets for their home match against Birmingham City at Meadow Park this weekend, with details being released tomorrow.
The club said: “The news we’ve been waiting for... After nine long months, we can finally welcome 900 supporters back to Meadow Park! We can’t wait to see you again, Gooners.”
Arsenal have followed Chelsea, West Ham, Reading and Tottenham Hotspur in confirming fans’ return.
Brighton are the only club in the WSL yet to announce plans.
The men’s side will have fans back in the The Amex for their Premier League match against Southampton on December 7.