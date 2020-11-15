Arsenal and Chelsea meet at 2.30pm this afternoon in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two London clubs to round-off Women’s Football Weekend.

Joe Montemurro’s side will be looking to collect the three points after the squad suffered a surprise defeat against top of the table Manchester United last time out in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal are just one point behind United but Chelsea are two points off the Gunners with a game in hand.

Arsenal v Chelsea

Beth Mead gets the first goal of the game

Still no goals at Meadow Park with less than 10 minutes remaining

Half-time approaches but the game remains 0-0

Arsenal’s Jen Beattie, Jordan Nobbs, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz and Lisa Evans are all out for this game

Chelsea will be missing Fran Kirby due to an injury Check new updates Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:02pm Hello and welcome Welcome back! Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head this afternoon in the final Women's Super League match of Women's Football Weekend. In what has already been an exciting 24 hours, this London derby clash is set to be a good one! Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:07pm Team news Arsenal will need a victory in order to stay clear of Chelsea and to maintain their second position in the WSL. The Gunners suffered their only defeat of the 2020/21 season against top of the table Manchester United last time out. Chelsea sit just two points behind the Gunners and have a game in hand. If they come out with a win they will leapfrog Arsenal in the table. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:11pm Arsenal squad announcement Leonie Maier has returned from injury and will feature in the starting line-up. Jill Roord and Kim Little will start in the midfield as star striker Vivianne Miedema leads the frontline. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:14pm Chelsea squad announcement Chelsea's squad features the likes of Beth England and Pernille Harder. Defender Magdalena Eriksson will captain the team. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:17pm The Blue are ready! Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:26pm Arsenal boss Just 5 minutes to go until kick-off at Meadow Park. Here is what Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro has to say ahead of the clash… Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:33pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 1 min: And we're off! The intensity from both teams is high but Arsenal have more possession. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:36pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 3 min: It's all to play for here at Meadow Park. Arsenal captain Kim Little has been hit in the mouth and is currently on the sideline getting treatment. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:38pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 5 min: Blues captain Magdalena Eriksson, who signed a contract until 2023 earlier this week, is working well with Millie Bright at the back. Sun 15 Nov 2020, 14:41pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 8 min: Little is back on the pitch and immediately looks to find Miedema but keeper Ann-Katrin Berger gets her hands on the ball.