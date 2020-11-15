Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea LIVE: Beth Mead scores stunner for Arsenal in closing stages before unlucky own goal
Arsenal and Chelsea meet at 2.30pm this afternoon in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two London clubs to round-off Women’s Football Weekend.
Joe Montemurro’s side will be looking to collect the three points after the squad suffered a surprise defeat against top of the table Manchester United last time out in the Women’s Super League.
Arsenal are just one point behind United but Chelsea are two points off the Gunners with a game in hand.
You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog
Hello and welcome
Welcome back!
Arsenal and Chelsea will go head-to-head this afternoon in the final Women’s Super League match of Women’s Football Weekend.
In what has already been an exciting 24 hours, this London derby clash is set to be a good one!
Team news
Arsenal will need a victory in order to stay clear of Chelsea and to maintain their second position in the WSL.
The Gunners suffered their only defeat of the 2020/21 season against top of the table Manchester United last time out.
Chelsea sit just two points behind the Gunners and have a game in hand. If they come out with a win they will leapfrog Arsenal in the table.
Arsenal squad announcement
Leonie Maier has returned from injury and will feature in the starting line-up.
Jill Roord and Kim Little will start in the midfield as star striker Vivianne Miedema leads the frontline.
Chelsea squad announcement
Chelsea’s squad features the likes of Beth England and Pernille Harder.
Defender Magdalena Eriksson will captain the team.
The Blue are ready!
Arsenal boss
Just 5 minutes to go until kick-off at Meadow Park.
Here is what Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro has to say ahead of the clash…
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
1 min: And we’re off!
The intensity from both teams is high but Arsenal have more possession.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
3 min: It’s all to play for here at Meadow Park.
Arsenal captain Kim Little has been hit in the mouth and is currently on the sideline getting treatment.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
5 min: Blues captain Magdalena Eriksson, who signed a contract until 2023 earlier this week, is working well with Millie Bright at the back.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
8 min: Little is back on the pitch and immediately looks to find Miedema but keeper Ann-Katrin Berger gets her hands on the ball.