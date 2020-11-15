Arsenal and Chelsea meet at 2.30pm this afternoon in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two London clubs to round-off Women’s Football Weekend.

Joe Montemurro’s side will be looking to collect the three points after the squad suffered a surprise defeat against top of the table Manchester United last time out in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal are just one point behind United but Chelsea are two points off the Gunners with a game in hand.

You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog

Arsenal v Chelsea Half-time approaches but the game remains 0-0

Arsenal to host Chelsea at Meadow Park this afternoon in a London derby

Arsenal’s Jen Beattie, Jordan Nobbs, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz and Lisa Evans are all out for this game

Chelsea will be missing Fran Kirby due to an injury

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 16:00pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 67 min: Arsenal seem to be pushing hard here but can't find a way through in their attacking box. Berger is having a fantastic game. Not even Miedema can find her way around.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:59pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 65 min: England is off and winger Guro Reiten comes on.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:56pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 62 min: Ji is booked with a yellow card against Mead. Free-kick for the Gunners… McCabe takes it but fails to get elevation on the ball as Chelsea kick it out.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:52pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 59 min: The shots are starting to come now. Harder shoots at goal but Zinsberger's hands get in the way. England then has a go with heaps of space close-range but fluffs the ball, something she doesn't usually do.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:48pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 55 min: Mead looks strong on the right but allows Eriksson to apply pressure before she was able to find a red shirt.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:45pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 52 min: Chelsea continue to threaten Arsenal's defence and are putting the side under a bit of pressure. England and Cuthbert try to find the back of the net, but neither get the opener. Will Arsenal crack?

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:42pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:40pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 47 min: The reigning champions have increased their tempo and seem to be on the front foot. Arsenal need to keep solid in defence here. McCabe and Foord get caught on the left as Chelsea press hard and force the ball to the back.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:38pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 46 min: Kerr has come off the bench to start this second-half. Let's see if the star has anything up her sleeve. England clips the ball over the post for Chelsea.

Sun 15 Nov 2020, 15:35pm Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea The teams are back out. Let's see what the second-half brings.