Arsenal and Chelsea meet at 2.30pm this afternoon in what is set to be a mouth-watering clash between the two London clubs to round-off Women’s Football Weekend.
Joe Montemurro’s side will be looking to collect the three points after the squad suffered a surprise defeat against top of the table Manchester United last time out in the Women’s Super League.
Arsenal are just one point behind United but Chelsea are two points off the Gunners with a game in hand.
You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
67 min: Arsenal seem to be pushing hard here but can’t find a way through in their attacking box.
Berger is having a fantastic game. Not even Miedema can find her way around.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
65 min: England is off and winger Guro Reiten comes on.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
62 min: Ji is booked with a yellow card against Mead.
Free-kick for the Gunners…
McCabe takes it but fails to get elevation on the ball as Chelsea kick it out.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
59 min: The shots are starting to come now. Harder shoots at goal but Zinsberger’s hands get in the way.
England then has a go with heaps of space close-range but fluffs the ball, something she doesn’t usually do.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
55 min: Mead looks strong on the right but allows Eriksson to apply pressure before she was able to find a red shirt.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
52 min: Chelsea continue to threaten Arsenal’s defence and are putting the side under a bit of pressure. England and Cuthbert try to find the back of the net, but neither get the opener.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
47 min: The reigning champions have increased their tempo and seem to be on the front foot.
Arsenal need to keep solid in defence here.
McCabe and Foord get caught on the left as Chelsea press hard and force the ball to the back.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
46 min: Kerr has come off the bench to start this second-half. Let’s see if the star has anything up her sleeve.
England clips the ball over the post for Chelsea.
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea
The teams are back out. Let’s see what the second-half brings.
