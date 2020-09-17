Former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott is being lined up to replace Sue Barker as the host of A Question of Sport.

Scott is said to have impressed BBC bosses on Strictly Come Dancing last year, according to The Sun.

A source said: “Alex is being lined up as host, as a direct replacement for Sue. Like Sue, she’s a former sportswoman and she also has five years of broadcasting under her belt.

“She’s a natural on camera and, crucially, lives and breathes all things sport. This has nothing to do with gender, nor is it a case of the BBC trying to be woke.

“While a lot can happen over the next three months, as things stand Alex is genuinely considered the best woman for the job.”

Scott, who was capped 140 times for England, would be the fourth host after Barker, David Vine and David Coleman.

It comes after the announcement that Barker’s 24-year spellon the show was coming to an end along with that of team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

The former tennis star has expressed her disappointment in leaving the show.

She said: “I love the show so much they would have to remove me, it would have been tough for me to walk away.

“It’s been my dream job. But I understand the BBC wants to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”