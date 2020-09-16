Former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott has said she believes the Women’s Super League is the ‘best league’ in the world.

And she cites the number of star signings over the summer as proof.

She said: “When the WSL started back in 2011 it always had the ambition to grow into the best league in the world and what we are seeing now with the World Cup winners coming over.

“We’ve got European winners and medalists, we’ve got our home grown stars like Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood coming back and that’s what you want.

“As a top player, you want to be playing, week in week out, against and with the best players. I just think it shows the development of the league and everything the FA have done to make sure the women’s game over here, we can say hand on heart, we are the best league because we really are. All the best players want to be here.”

Scott was speaking at the launch of the FA’s partnership with Vitality who will sponsor the Women’s FA Cup for the next three years.

She added it’s deals like these that will make international stars want to stay in the WSL.

“Once they are here and see every team [they will want to stay]. When they see how professional we are trying to be in terms of broadcasting, the spotlight being on the women’s game and the partnerships we are forming with companies like Vitality.

“The whole development of the game. We are not just talking about it on the field, it’s what is happening off the field. It’s such an exciting thing to be part of right now.”