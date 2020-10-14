Alex Morgan joined Spurs to get game time ahead of next year’s Olympics

New Tottenham signing Alex Morgan says she moved to the Women’s Super League to be in a consistent team environment so she could ‘feel good for 2021’.

Morgan’s loan deal runs until the end of December and she signed as she needed game time ahead of the Olympics next summer.

She told Insider: "I have to look at when the last time I played a competitive match was. A full match? That was the World Cup, it's been a year. I need to get back to full fitness, and I need to get games.

"Not being able to do that in the US because of the season really wrapping up with the NWSL mid-October and not starting back up until a to-be-determined date next year, I knew that I needed more.

"An individual training environment just wasn't going to be enough for me to get my touch back, to get my speed back, to feel good about going in with the National Team. Whether that be in November or January, I wanted to be in a team environment consistently so I can feel good going into 2021 — which is hopefully when we'll be going to Tokyo."

Morgan is yet to make her debut for Spurs after joining in September.

She said earlier this month on social media: “The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself. I can't wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I'm 100 per cent fit.”

Her next opportunity to take to the pitch will be this Sunday as her club will take on Arsenal.