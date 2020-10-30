Alex Morgan hoping to make first start for Tottenham ‘in next two weeks’, but keeps fans guessing about extending her stay

Alex Morgan has given her biggest hint yet as to when she’ll make her long-awaited debut for Spurs.

The 31-year-old American signed for the north London club in September but is continuing her return to fitness after giving birth to her first child Charlie in May.

And while she has suffered little niggles since arriving in England, Morgan is now confident her first appearance is not far away.

"There’s times definitely where I think stress builds up or I kind of get a little too anxious. But I think that I’ve handled it quite well," she told The Associated Press.

"Hopefully in the next two weeks I’ll get on the field with team because we’ve had quite a tough run, especially in the month of October. So, I really want to help the team.

"The amount of decelerations (in training) and that puts a toll on your body, especially my body, that’s just gone through building and creating, growing a human. So, I kind of had a little setback with my knee. It’s nothing too serious."

Morgan could leave Tottenham as early as December if she does not extend her stay with the WSL outfit - (Copyright PA)

Morgan’s contract with Tottenham runs until December, with the option of an extension until the end of the 2020-21 season.

However, the two-time World Cup winner is open to discussing when she will return to playing in the US as uncertainty surrounding the NWSL continues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a plan to go back for the holidays, but you just don't know if I'm planning to continue on here or not," she added.

"It all really depends on Covid, and the NWSL as well and what their plans are for next season so I feel like I'm taking it week by week.

"One thing I know is that I want to go home and introduce Charlie to my family because I’ve kind of snatched her away and took her to England with me."