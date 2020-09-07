Alex Morgan expected to return to action during NWSL Fall Series
Orlando Pride player Alex Morgan is set to return to action in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Fall Series for the first time since having her daughter, Charlie, in May.
Morgan is expected to return to full team training on Monday and Pride’s head coach Marc Skinner is hopeful she’ll make an appearance soon.
"I think and I hope that we can get Alex into some of these games. Depending on how it goes and how she reacts to training.
"She's been working really, really hard to get back. If she has no reaction to any kind of niggles during our training period over the next couple of weeks, then I'm really hopeful we can get her into some of these games.
"And knowing Alex, the reason she's training is because she wants to be back on the field."
Pride’s first match of the Fall Series is on September 19 against North Carolina Courage. And Skinner added if Morgan returns, her partnership with Sydney Leroux up front is one of the best in the league.
"She [Leroux] looks fantastic. She's in a hungry place again. She's ready to play.
"If we can get both of them on the field, there aren't many better forward lines in the league."