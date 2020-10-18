Alex Morgan out of north London derby after ‘small setback’
13:26pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Tottenham Hotspur’s star signing Alex Morgan has confirmed she won’t be making her debut in today’s north London derby.
World Cup winner Morgan signed on loan for the club in September but is yet to make a start.
She posted on Twitter: “Here we go!! A small setback keeping me from doing what I love. Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait.”
Her next opportunity is on November 8 when Spurs play Reading.
Morgan’s loan deal from National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride runs out at the end of December.