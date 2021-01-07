Alanna Kennedy signs permanent deal at Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Alanna Kennedy until the end of the 2020/21 season.
The 25 year-old midfielder joined the north London club last summer from National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride on loan until the end of 2020.
Kennedy, who has made 12 appearances for Spurs, said on her signing: "When I signed there was always the potential for me to stay longer and when the decision had to be made, I didn’t feel ready to end my time here.
"As a team we’re moving in an upward direction and starting to show what we are capable of. I believe in our goals and want to help the team fulfil our potential this season.
"We have more to build on and more to give in this league. We want to lift the Club to where we think it should be and finish in the top half of the table. I’m looking forward to getting back out there this year.”
If the Australian international had returned to the US she would have played for new NWSL side Racing Louisville after she was picked up in the NWSL expansion draft.
Spurs currently sit in eighth in the WSL and will next face Birmingham City on January 10.