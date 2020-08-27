Chelsea and Manchester City will face off in the first Women’s Community Shield since 2008 on Saturday as both teams emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season’s Women’s Super League campaign was cut short due to the pandemic, meaning Emma Hayes’ side won the title on a points-per-game basis despite City sitting top by one point when the outbreak suspended play back in March.

And with the 2019/20 FA Cup set to be concluded during the 2020/21 season, it falls to City to take on Chelsea in the Community Shield as they finished second in the league.

There will certainly be a fair bit of animosity from City given the way the league champions were decided, so they will undoubtedly be raring to go in this one.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Ellen White will be looking to hit the back of the net in her first game since the pandemic - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Manchester City kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday, August 29.

Where is it being played?

The match is taking place at Wembley Stadium, four hours before the men’s Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 12:15pm on BBC 1.

Where can I stream it?

Providing you have a TV licence, people in the UK will be able to stream the game live on the BBC iPlayer.