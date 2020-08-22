Everton sign Scotland forward Claire Emslie on loan from Orlando Pride

Claire Emslie is on loan at new side Everton
By Alicia Turner
15:53pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
Everton have signed Scotland striker Claire Emslie on loan from National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride.

The 26 year-old has previously spent time with Women’s Super League club Manchester City and also had a spell at W-League side Melbourne City. 

This is not the first time she will have played under manager Willie Kirk, as the pair worked together at Scottish Women’s Premier League side Hibernian and WSL side Bristol City. 

Emslie made her senior Scotland debut at 19-years-old in 2013 and has since earned 28 caps for her country.

She said: "It’s really exciting to be here. The Club is really trying to grow and is on a journey. It’s definitely moving in the right direction.

"I’ve worked with Willie at Hibs and at Bristol and both my experiences were amazing.

“He’s someone I believe can get the best out of me – and that’s what I want to produce at Everton.”

She becomes Everton’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Poppy Pattinson, Ingrid Moe Wold, Nicoline Sorensen, Rikke Sevecke and Valérie Gauvin.

The Women’s Super League 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5. 

