Everton boss Willie Kirk has reassured fans the team will ready for Aston Villa this weekend, just three days after their FA Cup semi-final triumph on Wednesday evening.

The Toffees breezed past Birmingham City 3-0 to book their place in a first final since 2014 where they will play Manchester City on November 1.

Kirk believes Everton's FA Cup quarter-final win over Chelsea has provided them with a 'springboard' for the rest of the season - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

But while the cup run has been a sensational journey for Everton, Kirk remains confident they will keep up their consistency in the Women’s Super League this weekend.

"There was an outpouring of emotion at the final whistle of the Birmingham game – the players showed how happy they were to get to the final," he told the club website.

"The danger was having such a big performance against Chelsea, we would then let ourselves down in the semi-final.

"We had to make sure the girls didn’t assume all the hard work had been done, that we turned up and done the job properly, which I felt we did.

"They then came in on Thursday to training and they were very focused. We’re back to preparing for another game and we’ll be ready."

Everton have won their first two games of the WSL campaign against Tottenham and Bristol City and sit second in the table as a result.

The Merseyside club finished sixth last season but are hoping to break into the top three this season, displacing the long-standing dominant trio of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City.

Everton’s match against Villa kicks off at 12:30pm at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday and will be available to watch via the FA Player.