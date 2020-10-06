English golfer Mel Reid seals first LPGA title in New Jersey
English golfer Mel Reid has clinched her first LPGA title in New Jersey.
The 33 year-old closed with a final round of 67 for a two-shot victory over American Jennifer Kupcho at the ShopRite LPGA Classic over the weekend.
After her win, she said: "I love champagne. So it was nice to do it. I've not had that feeling for a long time, so just relief, honestly."
Reid was coming off the back of a disappointing performance at the Portland Classic last month where she lost the lead in the final-round.
She added: "I wanted to put things right from Portland. Yeah, just felt like I handled things a lot better today than I did the final round in Portland, so just absolutely made up to be holding the trophy.
"I'm very, very happy the way my team is all moulded together, and just feeling pretty good about life right now, to be honest with you."
The next event on the calendar is the Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania which is due to begin on October 8.