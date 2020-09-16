England netball star George Fisher joins ANZ Premiership side Southern Steel
England international George Fisher has joined ANZ Premiership side Southern Steel for the 2021 season.
The 21 year-old has joined from Vitality Netball Superleague club Saracens Mavericks, where she spent just over a season.
She will now head to New Zealand to continue her netball career with Steel who finished fourth at the end of last season’s campaign.
The star shooter made her international debut at the age of 19, and in 2018 played against Jamaica and Uganda.
Fisher said: “It’s always been a huge dream of mine. I’m super super excited about it.”
She also featured in the 2019 Fast5 World Series in Australia and the 2020 Vitality Nations Cup.
Head coach Reinga Bloxham said: "George is a tall girl who is really solid with what she’s doing - safe with the ball in hand and has a beautiful shot so I think she’s going to add some real value to our side.
"She’s got the all the qualities we were looking for and she’s going to be awesome.
“The fact that we have been able to recruit some really strong shooters who are still up and coming is going to be exciting to see.”