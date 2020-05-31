Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has opened up about how she nearly quit football before joining European champions Lyon two years ago.

The Lioness had enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City which saw her win the FA WSL Continental Cup as well as the prestigious individual award, the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year.

Christiansen spent four years with Manchester City before joining Lyon - (Copyright PA )

But Christiansen has now spoken about the end of her spell at City as a time when she was not enjoying her football and considered giving up the game altogether.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, she said: "Football can take you up in the clouds and to the bottom of the sea as well. Until you go through those times, you don't really know how to get through them.

"I look back now, I remember exactly where I stood when I thought about quitting the game because it wasn't giving me satisfaction or happiness, and I thought maybe this is best for me, I've got other talents and interests, and that maybe I'm wasted in a game I'm not getting satisfaction from.

"But I dug deep, found my love for it again, and that was in Lyon. I found my love for the game again by resilience and not giving up, and dragging myself onto the training pitch. It's just the feeling of being on the ball, you can't describe it."

After European champions Lyon signed Christiansen in 2018, she went on to help them win the league, domestic cup and European crown once more in a sensational season.

She has now returned to England, signing an 18-month deal with Everton at the end of 2019 to take her up to the end of the next campaign.

And the 28-year-old insists that while she has been unable to get out on the pitch for her new club before the season was terminated due to coronavirus, she is once again happy to be playing the game.

“I've learned over the years that any setback you have you can use as an opportunity to grow. The way I've been looked after since joining the club, I feel so at home," she added.

"I can't wait until we're back in pre-season. These next two months I just hope they go really quickly."