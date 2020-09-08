England manager Phil Neville has named seven uncapped players in his squad for the team’s upcoming training camp.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Millie Turner, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Rinsola Babajide have all been included in the 30-player set-up which has been chosen to take part in an intensive seven-day training block.

Babajide scored five times in 18 appearances for Liverpool last season - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Lyon’s Nikita Parris and Atletico Madrid’s Toni Duggan have not been included in the squad, but the FA have stressed that ‘due to quarantine restrictions in place for travel from certain countries, a small number of senior players who ply their trade at foreign clubs have not been included’.

Although it remains unclear when the Lionesses will next play a competitive fixture, Neville insists this is an important time for the squad less than two years out from their home European Championships.

"This is a critical moment in our development of England Women," he told the FA website.

"Every camp from now on is aimed at building a team capable of competing for the highest honours in world football, including the prestigious home EURO in 2022 and, ultimately, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

"It's important that we offer as many opportunities as possible for some of the country’s best young talent to stake their claim for a place in the senior England squad for this exciting three-year period.

"All of the young talent who have been given their opportunity today are extremely deserving of their senior call-ups, having performed strongly at club level and through England’s development teams. Now is their opportunity to prove themselves at senior international level and I'm excited to see the blend of youthful ambition and senior experience."

The Euros were originally scheduled for 2021 but have been pushed back a year after the men’s Euro 2020 was postponed until next summer.

Neville is due to leave his post as England boss when his contract runs out in July, with current Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman set to take charge.

Wiegman won the European Championships with the Netherlands in 2017 and guided them to the 2019 World Cup final where they were beaten by the United States.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (N/A), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (N/A)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (N/A), Ellen White (Manchester City)