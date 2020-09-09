England golf star Charley Hull tests positive for Covid-19 and pulls out of LPGA’s ANA Inspiration
England’s No. 1 Charley Hull has pulled out of the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 24 year-old will now self isolate for ten days and work with the LPGA on ‘contact tracing’.
The women’s major is due to begin on September 10 at the Mission Hills Country Club in California.
The world No. 28, who finished second in the event four years ago, said on Twitter: "As part of the LPGA TOUR's Covid-19 testing process, I was informed this morning that I tested positive for Covid-19 and I have withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration.
"I didn't feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up. I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing.
"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week's tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour."