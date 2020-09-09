England golf star Charley Hull tests positive for Covid-19 and pulls out of LPGA’s ANA Inspiration

LPGA golfer Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the ANA Inspiration
LPGA golfer Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the ANA Inspiration - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
11:25am, Wed 09 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England’s No. 1 Charley Hull has pulled out of the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 24 year-old will now self isolate for ten days and work with the LPGA on ‘contact tracing’. 

The women’s major is due to begin on September 10 at the Mission Hills Country Club in California.

The world No. 28, who finished second in the event four years ago, said on Twitter: "As part of the LPGA TOUR's Covid-19 testing process, I was informed this morning that I tested positive for Covid-19 and I have withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration.

"I didn't feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up. I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing.

"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week's tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour."

Sign up to our newsletter

Charley Hull

Coronavirus

England

ANA Inspiration

Twitter

Major

Women

Calendar