England international Alex Greenwood has signed for Women’s Super League club Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 27 year-old defender has joined on a free transfer following the end of her contract from reigning European champions Lyon, where she made 11 appearances during the 2019/20 season.

She has previously had spells with Liverpool and Manchester United and captained the Red Devils as they won promotion to the WSL during the 2018/19 season.

Speaking about signing for Man City, she said: "I’m so excited to get going – it’s been a crazy and unforgettable few weeks, but I just can’t wait to get started and bring that winning feeling to City.

"I’ve learned so much about myself over the past 15 months by living away from home and in a different culture and environment, but it’s given me so much time to develop both personally and as a player.

"Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it’s addictive and I just want to continue that with City."

The England international made her senior debut in 2014 and has since earned 46 caps, featuring as part of the squad that won the SheBelievesCup in 2019.

Greenwood also featured in the 2019 World Cup team in France which reached the semi-finals.

She is City’s fifth signing of the summer, the announcement coming just 24 hours after compatriot Lucy Bronze announced her move to the club.

Head Coach Gareth Taylor said: "We’re delighted to have added Alex to our already strong squad ahead of the new season.

"She is a proven England international who will fit right into the group we have here at City, while she has also been involved in a number of successes recently to add accolades to her already impressive career so far.

"She’s a very ambitious player and we’re looking forward to hopefully enjoying more success together in the coming seasons."

Greenwood will be available for selection ahead of their WSL fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

City finished second in last season’s WSL after the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.