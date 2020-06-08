Women’s Super League side Reading have released eight players as their contracts come to an end.

Long-standing midfielders Remi Allen and Charlie Estcourt are on their way out as well as Mayumi Pacheco, Millie Farrow, Jo Potter, Rachael Laws, Sophie Howard and Maxime Bennink.

Royals manager Kelly Chambers said: “I would personally like to put on record a massive thank you to all the players; every single one of them has played a huge part in the success and development of our club.

“I cannot thank them enough for all their efforts and what they have given to myself as manager, the team and the club as a whole during their careers at Reading.

"It is never easy saying goodbye to players, but I would like to personally wish them all the best in their next adventure.”

Remi Allen

Allen, 29, has said she's made 'amazing memories' at Reading - (Copyright PA )

Allen signed for Reading in 2016 from Birmingham City and has been a main feature in the Royals’ first team ever since.

The midfielder made 52 appearances for the club in the WSL and scored ten goals.

She tweeted about her departure: "My time at @ReadingFCWomen has come to an end! Id like to thank the staff & the players for one hell of a journey! The biggest thank you goes to the fans for their love & support for so many years.

"Walking away with some amazing memories!! I wish the club continued success!"

Charlie Estcourt

Estcourt first joined Reading when she was just eight - (Copyright EMPICS Sport )

Midfielder Estcourt, 22, first joined Reading when she was just eight years-old. She left the club to play for Chelsea’s youth team but returned to the Royals when she was 16 to make her first team debut.

She went on loan to fellow WSL side Bristol City in the 2017/18 season and also went on loan this season the Championship club Charlton Athletic.

Millie Farrow

Farrow joined Reading in 2018 - (Copyright EMPICS Sport )

Farrow joined Reading in July 2018 and has been a first team regular for the past two seasons.

Mayumi Pacheco

Pacheco has been at Reading for two years - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images )

Defender Pacheco has been at the Royals since July 2018.

She has previously played for the Doncaster Bells and Liverpool.

The 21 year-old is now out of contract ahead of the WSL season which will begin in September.

Jo Potter

Potter joined Reading from Notts County in 2017 - (Copyright EMPICS Sport )

Reading defender Potter signed for the club from Notts County in 2017.

The 35 year-old has 35 caps for England and has played for a range of clubs including Leicester City, Arsenal and Everton.

Rachael Laws

Laws has been in goal for Reading for two years - (Copyright PA )

Goalkeeper Laws signed in 2018 and has been in competition with Grace Moloney for the keeper’s shirt ever since.

She has played for Liverpool and Sunderland and was called up to the England side in 2014 but was not used in a match against Montenegro.

Sophie Howard

Howard has international caps for Scotland - (Copyright PA )

Another departing defender, Howard joined Reading in 2018 from German side Hoffenheim.

Despite being born in Germany, she qualified to play for Scotland through her grandfather and made her debut for the side 2017.

She has made 15 international appearances and scored one goal.

Maxime Bennink

Bennink was on loan to Brighton this season - (Copyright Twitter: Reading Women )

Finally, Bennink signed for Reading in 2019 but spent a few months on loan to fellow WSL side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The forward was released from Brighton last week and has now also left Reading.