Chantelle Cameron is set to feature on the undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s show at the end of September, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

The 29 year-old was originally due to be returning for the first time in ten months on September 12, but the show has now been moved.

Cameron turned pro in 2017 after a successful amateur career with the GB squad - (Copyright PA)

Yet despite the change of date, Hearn told iFL TV on Tuesday that Cameron will still be fighting on the bill, although it was not confirmed whether or not it would still be for a world title.

The card, which is likely to be on Saturday, September 26 but could also fall elsewhere on the weekend, will be headlined by Olympic Games bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi.

The show will take place in London and a venue is set to be announced later this week.

Cameron is currently mandatory for the WBC world title in both the lightweight and super-lightweight divisions.

After signing for Matchroom back in July, Cameron exclusively told NewsChain: "The frustration has played into my favour because I’m more determined now. I can’t wait to get in there and get my world title shot.

"Now knowing my next fight is a world title shot is an unbelievable feeling. All the frustration has been worth it."

And last week she called out undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor on social media in a bid to hype a British-Irish dust-up between the two.

She said: "Why is this fight not happening. I’m next in line, I’m mandatory. Everyone wants to see it, I want it, let’s go @KatieTaylor."