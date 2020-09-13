Dutch tennis star Diede De Groot wins US Open women’s wheelchair singles title

Diede De Groot seals her third US Open title
By Alicia Turner
13:07pm, Sun 13 Sep 2020
Diede De Groot has sealed her third US Open women's wheelchair singles title in a row after beating Yui Kamiji 6-3 6-3.

The 23 year-old put up a fight against Kamiji from Japan to seal victory and now has eight grand slam titles to her name.

The world No 1 is now looking ahead to the Tokyo Paralympic Games next summer. 

The US Tennis Association originally planned to cancel the wheelchair events to reduce the number of people at Flushing Meadows due to Covid-19.

But after several discussions between the athletes and the International Tennis Federation the events were eventually given the green light. 

