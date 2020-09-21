Dutch striker Shanice van de Sanden joins VfL Wolfsburg from Lyon
Dutch star striker Shanice van de Sanden has signed for Frauen-Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg until the summer of 2022.
The 27 year-old has joined from Lyon where she made 35 appearances after signing in 2017.
She also won the last three Champions League titles consecutively with the French team.
On her new signing, she said: "I’m really looking forward to moving to VfL Wolfsburg.
“VfL have been at the absolute peak of European football for a number of years now and I obviously want to be challenging for titles with them in the future. I can hardly wait to join the team and take up this new challenge.”
She has earned 79 caps for her national side and helped them win the Euro in 2017 and finished runners-up at last year’s World Cup in France.
Sporting director of VfL Women Ralf Kellermann added: "She’s a successful player with international experience who was part of the Olympique Lyon team that has dominated the Champions League in recent years, and also played a big role in the success of her national team.
“Shanice will be a great addition to our squad with her outstanding individual abilities and I’m confident that her qualities as a team player will see her fit in right away.”