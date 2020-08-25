Double Paralympic sprint champion Libby Clegg cuts season short due to difficulties with social distancing
Two-time Paralympic sprint champion Libby Clegg has announced she is cutting her season short due to the difficulties running with social distancing restrictions.
The 30 year-old Scot is visually impaired and is due to defend her T11 100m and 200m titles at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.
However with the social distancing measures put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, she has had to end her season early and will now focus on ‘winter training’.
"I've made the decision not to compete this year," she told BBC Radio 5 live.
"I'll focus on winter training, have a break later in the year then get back into full-on training."
Due to the restrictions Clegg and her guide runner Chris Clarke can’t be tied together while running and must run two metres apart.
The double European Champion added: "We've had to really work on it because it usually is a physical communication so that's been difficult and I'm not able to run to my flat-out speed.
“Even things like going into the gym, the staff can help you find equipment but they can't pick anything up for you, they're not allowed to touch anything. It's just made things all a little bit more difficult.”
The Paralympic Olympic Games are due to take place from August 24- September 5 in 2021.