British rider Lizzie Deignan has praised her Trek-Segafredo team for ‘not fearing failure’ after she took a brilliant victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.

The 31-year-old former world road race champion attacked with more than 30 kilometres to go in Belgium and held off Mitchelton-Scott’s Grace Brown to take a superb solo win.

And while the victory was largely down to Deignan’s strength in the last portion of the race, she heaped all the credit for the win on the rest of her team.

“It was really close, Grace Brown was coming up really hot behind me and I knew how good of a time triallist she is and I was getting more and more legless," she told Cycling News.

"I’m just really delighted! It’s been an up and down year for everybody, personally and professionally, and credit to my teammates, staff and sponsors that I’m just able to focus on being a professional athlete because there are so many other things just now that are so difficult. This is the simple part and I’m supported by the best team in the world so I feel lucky.

"We’ve been waiting to win a classic like this and I think we’ve been almost there so many times. I just had the perfect team today. This is for the team; this is a Trek-Segafredo win.

"The nicest thing about this team is that we’re allowed to race on instinct and not to fear failure."

Deignan’s win in Liege is the latest in a scintillating return to form since the sport emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Otley-born rider has also taken wins at La Course, GP de Plouay as well as a number of high finishes including fourth at La Fleche Wallone and sixth at the World Championships.

Deignan now looks well-placed to have a serious tilt at the two biggest Classics of the season in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.