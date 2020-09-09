Defender Millie Turner signs new contract with Manchester United to extend stay until 2022
Defender Millie Turner has signed a new deal with Manchester United to keep her at the club until 2022.
The 24-year-old put pen to paper on the same day she received her first England call-up after Phil Neville announced his 30-player squad for the team’s upcoming training camp.
During Sunday’s draw with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, Turner became the first ever Man United player to reach 50 caps for the side, a team which formed just over a month before she joined in 2018.
The centre-back played all 20 games in United’s 2018-19 Women’s Championship season which saw them drop just five points on their way to promotion and the second tier title.
And she then helped the team reach an impressive fourth place in their first campaign in the top flight.
"I’m so happy to be signing a new contract; the club is like family and I want to thank Casey and the staff for believing in me," Turner told the club website.
"Making my 50th appearance at the weekend was such a proud moment for me, it’s a huge honour every time I pull on the shirt and I hope it’s just one of many milestones I can achieve here.
"I’m really looking forward to continuing this journey with my team; we’re hungry for success and I’m excited for what the future holds for us."