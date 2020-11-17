Suzuki misses four match-winning darts in agonising defeat to defending champion Price at Grand Slam of Darts

<p>Suzuki came within one dart of stunning Price on four separate occasions (PA Images)</p>

By Dylan Terry
10:46am, Tue 17 Nov 2020
BDO world champion Mikuru Suzuki wasted four match-winning darts as she narrowly missed out on a shock win over Gerwyn Price in their group stage match at the Grand Slam of Darts tournament.

Price, who has won the event for the last two successive years, was let off the hook when Suzuki missed a dart at tops to close out the match.

Price was desperately close to losing his first Grand Slam of Darts in two years

The Iceman then gave her another opportunity when he failed to clear up himself, but again the Japanese player could not find the winning throw.

And that allowed Price to step up and put the match to bed as he kept his unbeaten run going at the Wolverhampton-based tournament with a 5-4 victory.

Elsewhere, Michael van Gerwen made the perfect start with a 5-0 win over Adam Hunt.

But world champion Peter Wright was beaten in a thrilling contest as he went down 5-4 against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

