Darts star Fallon Sherrock admits she is ‘hurting’ after missing out on a return to the PDC World Darts Championships later this year.

The 26 year-old made history in December 2019 when she became the first ever woman to win a match at the tournament, grabbing the headlines with her run to the third round and earning herself the title ‘Queen of Ally Pally’.

Sherrock’s performances at Ally Pally last year have made her a fan favourite among darts lovers - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

But Sherrock will not be able to repeat that feat later this year because she was beaten in qualification by Deta Hedman at the PDC Women Series, a disappointment she has now spoken about for the first time.

"I won’t lie, it hurt. It hurt not to qualify for the World Darts Championship," she told The Sun.

“I earned the same amount of money as second place, but I was two legs behind, and I kept fighting right until the end.

“I was trying so hard all weekend and I kind of messed up on one single game. One game! Then I was driving myself crazy for ages, thinking to myself ‘it’s that one game, Fal’.

“But you know what, since then, I’ve thought to myself regroup, come back stronger, and you can do this.

"It’s gutting, it really is gutting, but I know I tried my best. I just have to take the positives from that, and I’m regrouping now and I’m more determined than ever to qualify for next year."

Hedman will be joined in the main draw by fellow female player Lisa Ashton, who won herself a PDC Tour card this year and has also won the BDO women’s world championship on four occasions.

The 2021 PDC world championships are expected to go ahead at Alexandra Palace from December 18 until January 4.

However, PDC chairman Barry Hearn has also revealed the tournament could be moved to another venue if the coronavirus pandemic dictates.