World and Olympic champion Marianne Vos to lead new Jumbo-Visma women’s team in 2021
Three-time world road race champion Marianne Vos will lead Team Jumbo-Visma’s brand new women’s outfit for the 2021 season.
The Dutch star, who is also a three-time Giro Rosa winner and Olympic gold medallist on the road, is one of 12 riders announced by the team on Monday.
Speaking about joining the team from next season, Vos said: "I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together."
As well as an exceptional talent on the road, Vos is also a seven-time world cyclocross champion.
Among those joining her is Britain’s Anna Henderson, who will leave Team Sunweb to link up with the Dutch-based team.
Esra Tromp, who will be the boss of the Jumbo-Visma women’s outfit, added: "The goal of the team is to build the best women’s team in the world so I happily jumped at the opportunity.
"The team consists of talent and experience and has a very nice balance. We will make a major contribution to women’s cycling with the knowledge and experience available within this organisation."
Team Jumbo-Visma squad for 2021 season:
Marianne Vos (NED), Jip van den Bos (NED), Riejanne Markus (NED), Anouska Koster (NED), Nancy van der Burg (NED), Romy Kasper (GER), Aafke Soet (NED), Teuntje Beekhuis (NED), Julie van de Velde (BEL), Pernille Mathiesen (DEN), Karlijn Swinkels (NED) and Anna Henderson (GBR).