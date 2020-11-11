Chloe Dygert is set to race in the Women’s WorldTour for the first time next year after signing a four-year deal with Canyon-SRAM.

The 23 year-old, who is the 2019 individual time trial world champion, has spent the last six years with US team Twenty20.

She is set to move to Europe in January after she recovers from a leg injury that she suffered at the Road World Championships in September.

On her signing, she said: "Honestly, it’s the best team for me - willing to work with my track schedule and giving me the freedom to still be the athlete I strive to be.

"I’m excited to see myself in the Canyon-SRAM colours. It will be my first time racing on the road in Europe but my coach and I agree that the time for that has now come in my career.

“I’m confident that Canyon-SRAM will provide the best environment for me to achieve my future goals over the next four years.”

The star, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, added that she is looking to get on the podium again at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer.

The ten-time world champion said: “My focus in 2021 is clear - the Tokyo Olympic Games. I just want to heal and be ready in time, and my goals are to win gold in the time trial and the team pursuit.”