Three-time world road race champion Marianne Vos can have the ‘whole shebang’ at new outfit Jumbo-Visma, according to the team’s boss Esra Tromp.

Vos, 33, will move on from CCC-Liv at the end of the 2020 season after 15 years with the organisation.

And Tromp believes the 2012 Olympic gold medallist’s decision to move to Jumbo-Visma after so many years with one team is indicative of what they can achieve with her.

Vos is a three-time world road race champion - (Copyright PA Images)

"We wanted to add value as a team for her, too, and it was important for Marianne because she has been on the same team for 15 years, but never changed the organisation that she rode for, and so for her it was a big deal to change teams," she told Cycling News.

"Marianne wanted to make a change to become better. We can give Marianne the team, organisation, training, equipment, nutrition and facilities that are needed to become better; we can give her the whole shebang.

"That is why she wanted to change. The men’s team is doing so great, and has really focused on nutrition and training, and we have so much knowledge from the men's team that will be available to the women's team.

"That was one of the main reasons Marianne wanted to change teams."

Vos’ other accolades include three Giro Rosa victories, seven world cyclo-cross titles and a number of Classics victories including La Fleche Wallone and the Tour of Flanders.

Jumbo-Visma will be hoping they can secure some major wins in their first season with a women’s team in 2021.