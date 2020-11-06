Lorena Wiebes takes victory in opening stage of Madrid Challenge

Wiebes dominated the uphill sprint on stage one of the three-day race
By Dylan Terry
21:09pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Team Sunweb’s Lorena Wiebes took victory in the opening stage of the Madrid Classic with a dominant performance on the uphill road to the finish.

The 21 year-old, who already has wins in Omloop van het Hageland, the RideLondon Classique and the Tour de Yorkshire, always looked the strongest rider in the sprint up to the top of the climb in Escalona as she won by a clear margin from the rest of the field.

Valcar-Travel & Service’s Elisa Balsamo came home in second place, with Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling’s Lisa Brennauer propping up the top three.

Britain’s Alice Barnes finished a promising fifth on the day for Canyon-SRAM.

Wiebes’ victory means she has now won back-to-back races following her wins at Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne.

Stage two of the Madrid Classic will see the riders tackle a 9.3 kilometre individual time trial, before the race concludes with a 98.6km, 17-lap circuit stage around the streets of Madrid.

