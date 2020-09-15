Lizzy Banks takes eight-second win in stage four of the Giro Rosa as Annemiek van Vleuten retains lead
Great Britain’s Lizzy Banks secured the fourth stage of the Giro Rosa with an eight-second win in Tivoli.
Banks triumphed over the longest stage out of the nine, 170km, in the event which ends on Saturday.
The 29 year-old won the seventh stage at the Rosa last year.
“My stage win last year was amazing because it was my first professional win, and it was really quite a different feeling because I'd never won a big bike race before… and I've not had another win since then,” she told BBC Sport.
"This one, I'd already tasted victory and I really knew that I just had to win. I couldn't let the team down and come second so I really gave everything on the final bit. It's a different feeling, but it's also just the same and I'm really delighted."
Dutch star Annemiek van Vleuten retains the overall lead in what would be her third successive title. She has held the leaders jersey since stage two.
The fifth stage begins and ends today in Terracina, it will run a 110.3km route and includes two ascents.