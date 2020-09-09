Lizzie Deignan confirmed to lead Great Britain at the UCI Road World Championships
Lizzie Deignan has been confirmed to lead Great Britain at the rescheduled UCI Road World Championships later this month.
The tournament was originally due to be held in Switzerland from September 20-27 but they will now go ahead in Italy from September 24-27.
Deignan will be the form rider in the peloton following victories at the Grand Prix Plouay and La Course by Le Tour recently.
“Based on what we know about the course, I'm confident of a strong performance by our women’s team,” British Cycling Performance Director Stephen Park said.
"Despite being set back by a number of crashes this season, Lizzie is in brilliant form as we have seen in her recent victories in the UCI Women's WorldTour events.
“This is the fourth time I’ve sat on a selection panel for the road world championships, and it impresses me how the number of talented British female road riders we have to select from continues to grow year on year.”
Joining Deignan in the road race will be Alice Barnes and her sister Hannah, Anna Henderson and Anna Shackley.
Both Alice Barnes and Lizzy Banks will compete in the time trial.