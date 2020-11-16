Former world time trial champion Chloe Dygert apologises for social media conduct
Former world time trial champion Chloe Dygert has apologised for her recent conduct on social media.
The 23-year-old American did no refer to any specific posts, but she would appear to be referring to controversial posts over the summer which she had liked.
She liked one which read ‘white privilege doesn’t exist’ while another accused NFL player Colin Kaepernick - who took a knee during the US national anthem in a protest against racial inequality - of 'scamming the black community out of millions’ and ‘playing the part of the victim’.
Screenshots of Dygert liking the posts were circulated on social media.
But now, speaking on Instagram, she said: "Cycling should be for everyone regardless of color, gender, sexuality or background.
"Like CANYON//SRAM Racing, I am committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality in cycling and our wider communities.
"I apologize to those who felt offended or hurt by my conduct on social media.
"I am committed to keep learning and growing as an athlete and a person."
Dygert is currently recovering from a serious leg injury which she sustained when she crashed out of the world championships while trying to defend her time trial world title.
It is unclear when the American will return to racing, but she has posted videos of herself walking again.