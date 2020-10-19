Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins solo at Tour of Flanders as Boels Doelmans secure brilliant one-two

Van den Broek-Blaak was ecstatic as she crossed the line to take the win
Van den Broek-Blaak was ecstatic as she crossed the line to take the win - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
15:10pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boels Doelmans rider Chantal van den Broek-Blaak claimed a magnificent victory in the Tour of Flanders after a superb solo attack on the Oude Kwaremont.

The 30-year-old former world road race champion jumped clear of all the other pre-race favourites 19 kilometres from the finish as her rivals began to look at one another.

Van den Broek-Blaak (centre) alongside Pieters (left) and Kopecky (right) - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

And her triumph never looked in doubt from then on as she opened up a gap over more than a minute on the rest of the field in what proved to be a perfectly timed move.

Van den Broek-Blaak’s Boels-Doelmans teammate Amy Pieters won the sprint from the chasing group of 15 behind to claim a one-two for the Dutch-based team.

"I feel very happy, I was waiting the whole season for this moment. I have thought about this race for a long time and now I finally have it," Van den Broek-Blaak said after the race.

"When I was still ahead after the Paterberg, I thought I could win if they started to look at each other behind. 

"I heard on the radio that Anna [van der Breggen] and Amy were in the group behind me and knew they would cover the moves well. I only had to keep riding as hard as possible."

The Dutch rider’s victory is her biggest since she claimed the world title three years ago in Bergen, Norway.

Sign up to our newsletter

Cycling

Tour of Flanders

US