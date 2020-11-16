British cyclist Elynor Backstedt has revealed she is back on her bike after suffering a serious broken leg.

The 18-year-old believes she is nearing full fitness following a six month rehabilitation process which began back in May when she crashed in training.

“It was a big, big, big break and it took a long time to even get the cast off," she told Cycling News.

"I was in the cast up to mid-thigh from May through July, and then I got a boot to wear through September. They needed to stabilise everything enough until they thought it would be OK to bend my leg.

"It took a long time to heal. It was a spiral fracture of the tibia, and I have done this before on the same leg, so there is a little bit of a weakness there.

"I am now out of the boot and I am able to ride a little bit. I'm about 98 per cent recovered. I still have a limp when I walk, clipping in and out of the pedals is painful, and there are a few things that are not back to normal.

"Pain-wise, I would say that I'm almost back to normal, but not able to train anywhere near as much as I could. That's OK because you've got to start somewhere."

Backstedt has impressed on both the track and road as a junior.

She has medalled twice in the time trial event at the junior world road championships and also claimed European titles as a junior on the track in the individual pursuit and madison.

The Welsh teenager is currently contracted to Women's WorldTeam Trek–Segafredo, who fellow Brit Lizzie Deignan also rides for.