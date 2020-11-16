British rider Elynor Backstedt back on her bike after serious leg break

Backstedt won bronze at the UCI Junior Road World Championships in the time trial last year
Backstedt won bronze at the UCI Junior Road World Championships in the time trial last year (PA)
By Dylan Terry
16:47pm, Mon 16 Nov 2020
British cyclist Elynor Backstedt has revealed she is back on her bike after suffering a serious broken leg.

The 18-year-old believes she is nearing full fitness following a six month rehabilitation process which began back in May when she crashed in training.

“It was a big, big, big break and it took a long time to even get the cast off," she told Cycling News.

"I was in the cast up to mid-thigh from May through July, and then I got a boot to wear through September. They needed to stabilise everything enough until they thought it would be OK to bend my leg.

"It took a long time to heal. It was a spiral fracture of the tibia, and I have done this before on the same leg, so there is a little bit of a weakness there.

"I am now out of the boot and I am able to ride a little bit. I'm about 98 per cent recovered. I still have a limp when I walk, clipping in and out of the pedals is painful, and there are a few things that are not back to normal. 

"Pain-wise, I would say that I'm almost back to normal, but not able to train anywhere near as much as I could. That's OK because you've got to start somewhere."

Backstedt has impressed on both the track and road as a junior.

She has medalled twice in the time trial event at the junior world road championships and also claimed European titles as a junior on the track in the individual pursuit and madison.

The Welsh teenager is currently contracted to Women's WorldTeam Trek–Segafredo, who fellow Brit Lizzie Deignan also rides for.

