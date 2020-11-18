British Cycling women’s endurance coach Paul Manning steps down
17:58pm, Wed 18 Nov 2020
British Cycling women’s endurance coach Paul Manning has stepped down with just eight months to go before the Tokyo Olympics.
The 46 year-old has been part of the coaching set-up for more than a decade.
He coached the GB women’s team which won team pursuit gold in a world record time at the 2012 Games, and when they defended their title four years later in Rio.
“I will forever remain very proud of the performances I have contributed to,” he told The Times.
“I feel I am leaving the squad well prepared for the final push to Tokyo 2021."
Last week the women’s team also won European team pursuit gold in Bulgaria.
During Manning’s own cycling career, he won the men's team pursuit gold at the 2008 Olympics and was a three-time world champion.